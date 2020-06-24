Politics

Humiliated Mike Pence falls down trying to prove he can run up a ramp

Trump turned defensive after his physical abilities were questioned when he had issues walking down a slight ramp. Pence proved walking up one can be difficult too.
By    
VP Mike Pence recovers after falling on the ramp to Air Force Two
VP Mike Pence recovers after falling on the ramp to Air Force TwoPhoto: Screenshot

Media coverage and online mockery have gotten under Donald Trump’s notoriously thin skin. After creeping down a slight ramp after giving a speech, the president defended his slow trip down the “brutal” three-degree slope in a dramatic retelling of the event during a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Now Vice President Mike Pence has added to the embarrassment after he fell trying to run up the ramp to his plane. Handed another opportunity to mock the bungling duo, the internet has not disappointed.

Related: Trump puts Pence in charge of coronavirus outbreak even though he botched Indiana’s HIV epidemic

Reaction to Trump’s ginger shuffle down the ramp (and repeated necessity to use two hands to hold a glass of water) was brutal, but none more so than this parody Biden ad that went viral.

The contrast between Biden and Trump used footage of the former Vice President bounding up the same ramp Trump had issues navigating. Yesterday, Pence decided to prove he too could bound up a ramp.

As with most initiatives Pence has led in his political career, he failed.

Politics
, , , , , ,

Pride in Pictures: The London groundbreakers

Previous article

Protestors brutally beat a gay Democratic lawmaker in Wisconsin. He says he’s still “on their side.”

Next article

More in Politics