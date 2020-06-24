Humiliated Mike Pence falls down trying to prove he can run up a ramp

VP Mike Pence recovers after falling on the ramp to Air Force Two Photo: Screenshot

VP Mike Pence recovers after falling on the ramp to Air Force Two Photo: Screenshot

Media coverage and online mockery have gotten under Donald Trump’s notoriously thin skin. After creeping down a slight ramp after giving a speech, the president defended his slow trip down the “brutal” three-degree slope in a dramatic retelling of the event during a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Now Vice President Mike Pence has added to the embarrassment after he fell trying to run up the ramp to his plane. Handed another opportunity to mock the bungling duo, the internet has not disappointed.

Reaction to Trump’s ginger shuffle down the ramp (and repeated necessity to use two hands to hold a glass of water) was brutal, but none more so than this parody Biden ad that went viral.

This is art. pic.twitter.com/ZPJxHu20TV — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 21, 2020

The contrast between Biden and Trump used footage of the former Vice President bounding up the same ramp Trump had issues navigating. Yesterday, Pence decided to prove he too could bound up a ramp.

As with most initiatives Pence has led in his political career, he failed.

So do you think we got in their head with the whole ramp thing?

pic.twitter.com/bLgCJZDTyS — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 23, 2020

God tripped Mike Pence as he went on his plane pic.twitter.com/aXi5EfXMh7 — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 23, 2020

Oh geez, and he stumbles at the top. And Mother wasn't there to catch him either. Bless his heart. — Cindy Scott ⚓🎸🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#VetsResistSq (@cindyscott54) June 23, 2020