Queen Latifah discusses her crush on a woman: “She’s mmm, that kinda mmm!”

Queen Latifah never officially came out to her fans, even though her alleged long-term relationship with Eboni Nichols has been a topic of the Hollywood gossip pages since 2013.

But now that she’s openly talking about her attraction to women, should fans just consider her out?

Related: Is Queen Latifah about to have a baby with her longtime partner?

The Grammy, Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award winning actress and musician was on a Zoom version of Red Table Talk, an online talk show hosted by movie star Jada Pinkett Smith. On the episode, they and the two other stars of the 2017 hit movie Girls Trip – Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall – discussed their celebrity crushes.

When it was Queen Latifah’s turn, she said, “I like the girl. She’s a Brazilian model.” Haddish lifted her eyebrows.

Pinkett Smith explained that she was referring to Adriana Lima.

“Oh yeah, that’s my crush,” Queen Latifah said. She then did a sexy voice and said, “She’s mmm, that kinda mmm!”

“Yeah, she got fire. I like her. That’s my girl right there,” she concluded.

Not one to be out-shined, Haddish said, “Well, if we’re talking about females, then I’m into Meryl Streep.” And Hall one-upped them all and said that she likes the Dalai Lama.

The exchange happens after the 11-minute mark.

A Girls Trip Coronavirus Quarantine Reunion Jada is joined by her Girls Trip co-stars: Regina Hall , Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah for a laugh-filled reunion which won’t disappoint. In tough times you just need to laugh with your BFF’s! Posted by Red Table Talk on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Queen Latifah’s identity has been treated as an open secret for years. In 2013, the organization Equality Forum even profiled her for LGBTQ History Month.

It appears that Queen Latifah’s identity has moved from “open secret” to just “open,” because it’s 2020 and not everyone needs a big coming out moment anymore.