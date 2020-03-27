Rapper Da Brat comes out in an emotional video & introduces her girlfriend to fans

Rapper Da Brat came out in an emotional video posted to Instagram.

Da Brat is a Grammy-nominated musician who is perhaps best known for her late 1990s/early 2000s collaborations with Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupree, and Destiny’s Child, among others.

In a video posted yesterday on her Instagram, Da Brat confirmed that she is in a relationship with Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart.

In the video, Da Brat is receiving a car as a birthday gift from Dupart, and she is overwhelmed with emotions.

“I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” Da Brat wrote. “I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

On her Instagram feed, Dupart shared a picture of the couple together with the word “Yep,” the first time she has shared her relationship with her followers.

Dupart also shared a picture of the cars with the simple message “HERS n HERS.”

Dupart also thanked her fans for their support, which she said “FARRR outweighs the hatred and the lies.”