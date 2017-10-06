Gender-neutral emojis are about to be a thing & the internet is loving it

Gender-neutral characters are among the new emojis coming in Apple‘s latest update.

“Hundreds of new emoji, including more emotive smiley faces, gender-neutral characters, clothing options, food types, animals, mythical creatures and more, are coming to iPhone and iPad with iOS 11.1,” Apple announced on its website.

The gender-neutral emojis will come in a variety of skin colors, and in three categories of age: Children, adults, and seniors.

An orange heart will be included, allowing you to make a full rainbow of hearts for the first time.

A cute as a button boy fairy will also be included, as will a hand making the sign language gesture for “I love you.”

The new emojis make their debut next week’s developer and public beta previews.

People are taking to Twitter to celebrate:

they’re releasing gender neutral emojis, i suddenly love life — jade (@rosygjrls) October 6, 2017

apple are bringing out new gender neutral emojis. 2017 is amazing. — ali 🐝 uni (@cosmicchwe) October 6, 2017

new gender neutral emojis and I am 100% the one on the left lol pic.twitter.com/HjR5Vn8uXQ — the selfie demon (@sophiemctear) October 6, 2017

So excited for those gender neutral emojis! — Franky Fx (@FrankyRemix) October 6, 2017





