Study finds that over a quarter of young people identify as bisexual

The sexual orientation binary continues to break down, as a new study finds over a quarter of young British people considering themselves bisexual.

26 percent of those ages 16-22 told pollsters they do not identify as either strictly heterosexual or homosexual. Of those it broke down as 14 percent reporting they are mostly attracted to the opposite sex, 9 percent reporting they are equally attracted to both genders, and 3 percent reporting they were mostly attract to the same sex.

66 percent in that group reported being attracted only to the opposite sex, three percent said they were attracted only to the same sex, and 5 percent said they preferred not to answer.

Comparing those numbers with Baby Boomers, the oldest group surveyed, and we see that only 7 percent of them identify as bisexual, with 88 percent reporting being attracted only to the opposite sex, 2 percent only attracted to the same sex, and 3 percent preferring not to say.

The study, which polled 3,007 people, including 1,003 from Generation Z, 660 people in Generation Y, 667 in Generation X, and 677 baby boomers, was conducted by the BBC.

The network recently ran a television program in correlation with the study, focusing on better understanding Generation Z.

