Lady Gaga hospitalized due to ‘severe physical pain’

Lady Gaga has been hospitalized for “severe physical pain,” forcing her to cancel her performance at Rock in Rio.

The pain is said to have “impacted her ability to perform” and a statement assured that Gaga was “under the care of expert medical professionals.”

She took to social media to share the news and offer apologies to fans for having to cancel.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 14, 2017

Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, which can result in fatigue, muscle pain, and more. Her upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, will offer insights into her struggles with chronic pain.

In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 12, 2017

Support has come pouring in, including from the Rock in Rio Twitter account.

We have a Million Reasons to support you ❤️💙 Get well soon, Mother Monster! https://t.co/t8dm4jbyc2 — Rock in Rio (@rockinrio) September 14, 2017





