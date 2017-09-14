Lady Gaga hospitalized due to ‘severe physical pain’

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has been hospitalized for “severe physical pain,” forcing her to cancel her performance at Rock in Rio.

The pain is said to have “impacted her ability to perform” and a statement assured that Gaga was “under the care of expert medical professionals.”

She took to social media to share the news and offer apologies to fans for having to cancel.

Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia, which can result in fatigue, muscle pain, and more. Her upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, will offer insights into her struggles with chronic pain.

Support has come pouring in, including from the Rock in Rio Twitter account.

