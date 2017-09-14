Transgender woman Derricka Banner killed in Charlotte

Derricka Banner is at least the 19th transgender person killed in the United States this year. Banner’s body was found in a vehicle in Charlotte, North Carolina according to the local newspaper QNotes. She had been shot to death.

A teenage suspect was quickly arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and shooting into an occupied vehicle. Police did not disclose why they think 18-year-old Montavious Sanchez Berry committed the crime.

Another black trans woman died of injuries sustained in an attack earlier this year in Charlotte. The city will host NC Trans Pride this weekend.

The other trans people killed this year is as follows (in order of their passing): Mesha Caldwell, Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, Jojo Striker, Tiara Lashaytheboss Richmond, Jaquarrius Holland, Chyna Doll Dupree, Ciara McElveen, Alphonza Watson, Chayviss Reed, Kenneth Bostick, Sherrell Faulkner, Kenne McFadden, Josie Berrios, Ava Le’Ray Barrin, Ebony Morgan, TeeTee Dangerfield, Gwynevere River Song, and Kiwi Herring.

Other counts by organizations and activists include as many as 22 people killed, but determining the exact number is difficult because there is no distinct qualification for what is counted since motive is often difficult to determine right away.

In both local media and online, Banner is alternately called Derricka or Derrick. A GoFundMe set up by his family to cover funeral expenses uses the male name, as did the police.

Wow, another black trans women was murdered…this time in Charlotte, NC *Our Trans Pride starts this Friday*Rest In Power Derricka Posted by Ilya Parker on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

RIP Derrick Leshae Banner 😪 I'm jus losing folks left and right — BB!! (@BBdafinessekid) September 12, 2017

Number 19–RIP Derricka Banner. 26 year old was killed in Charlotte, NC Tuesday morning. #BlackTransLivesMatter #SayHerName — Monica Roberts (@TransGriot) September 14, 2017

#DerrickaBanner, 26, is the latest victim of the epidemic of violence against trans women of color. SAY HER NAME.https://t.co/F9MArJ1HAt — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 14, 2017





