Ellen DeGeneres to Megyn Kelly: I refuse to allow Donald Trump on my show

Megyn Kelly stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new show on NBC and, of course, the topic quickly turned to Donald Trump. Kelly, however, seemed surprised when DeGeneres asked her if she’d have Trump on the show.

“Definitely. I mean, I would not say no to the sitting president of the United States,” Kelly replied.

DeGeneres, however, quickly said she wouldn’t – and her reason why is simple. The man is a danger to the world.

“He is who he is and he gets enough attention and he has his Twitter account and he has ways to get his message across,” DeGeneres said. “There’s nothing I’m going to say to him that’s going to change him and I don’t want to give him a platform, because it just validates him.”

“And for me to have someone on the show, I have to at least admire them in some way. And I can’t have someone that I feel is not only dangerous – for the country, and for me personally as a gay woman – but to the world. He’s dividing all of us. I just don’t want him on the show.”

Interesting exchange about the President with @MegynKelly. pic.twitter.com/JoiTW0Dbir — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 20, 2017





