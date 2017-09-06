Donald Trump singing Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is everything today

Donald Trump‘s administration has lurched from scandal to outrage every week since he was installed in office. The one consistent aspect (other than everything is truly horrible, of course) is that he always attempts to escape responsibility for his actions.

From blaming former President Obama, to Congress, to the media, Trump is like that shitty ex we all have who always blamed you for everything and is entirely unrepentant. In other words, he’s perfect for a Taylor Swift tune.

And Maestro Ziikos has autotuned it into existence. Should we thank him?





