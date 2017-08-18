New #PutinShirtlessChallenge has Russian men taking off their shirts & the internet loves it

After Pavel Durov, the founder of social networking sites VKontakte and Telegram, was inspired when he saw Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s shirtless and hyper-masculine photo shoot during a fishing trip to Siberia. So he invited his Instagram followers to imitate the homophobic Russian leader with their own homoerotic photos using the hashtag #PutinShirtlessChallenge – and the internet is loving it.

Here’s Durov’s original post and underneath are a fine selection of challengers. I’m not sure what the prize is, but I think we can agree that they’re all winners.

🐷 #PutinShirtlessChallenge A post shared by i 2 4 0 6 (@i.24.06) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

Proudly accepting Pavel @durov 's #PutinShirtlessChallenge 😂💪🏼 Indeed, we have the best president.🇷🇺 A post shared by Philipp Gazmanov (@philgazmanov) on Aug 15, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

ну чо, #putinshirtlesschallenge и до нас дошел 👻 A post shared by K (@kemtavr) on Aug 18, 2017 at 3:28am PDT

💥 Будь в теме. Флешмоб имени В.В.П. #PutinShirtlessChallenge #АССКЧеллендж A post shared by Арман Меграбян (@armacho) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:54am PDT

Ну..почти😬 #putinshirtlesschallenge A post shared by Alexander Sumarokov (@asumrak) on Aug 17, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

Guten morgen #PutinShirtlessChallenge A post shared by Кирилл Капез (@kir_kapez) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT





