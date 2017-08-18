New #PutinShirtlessChallenge has Russian men taking off their shirts & the internet loves it

After Pavel Durov, the founder of social networking sites VKontakte and Telegram, was inspired when he saw Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s shirtless and hyper-masculine photo shoot during a fishing trip to Siberia. So he invited his Instagram followers to imitate the homophobic Russian leader with their own homoerotic photos using the hashtag #PutinShirtlessChallenge – and the internet is loving it.
Here’s Durov’s original post and underneath are a fine selection of challengers. I’m not sure what the prize is, but I think we can agree that they’re all winners.
