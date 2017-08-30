Interior Secretary’s veteran daughter eviscerates Trump’s transgender military ban

A July Instagram post from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s daughter, a Navy veteran, that rips apart President Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military has recently started getting attention as the details of the ban continue to be worked out. Zinke, also a Navy veteran, has not spoken out against the ban.

Jennifer Detlefsen, a former Deep Sea Diving Medical Technician and High Risk Instructor for an explosive ordnance disposal training unit, let Trump have it and she wasn’t holding back.

“This man is a disgrace. I’ve tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable,” she wrote. “This veteran says sit down and shut the fuck up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of shit.”

Tell us how you really feel, Jennifer. Oh wait, you did in the hashtags by including #ITMFA – Impeach The Mother Fucker Already. That about sums it up for us too.

This man is a disgrace. I've tried to keep politics out of my social media feed as much as possible, but this is inexcusable. This veteran says sit down and shut the fuck up, you know-nothing, never-served piece of shit. #itmfa #wtf A post shared by Jennifer Detlefsen (@jendetlefsen) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:28am PDT





