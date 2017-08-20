A family with two dads is the face of Acne’s fall collection

Swedish clothing company Acne Studios made a couple of American gay dads the face of their Fall 2017 collection.

Kordale Lewis and Kaleb Anthony got internet famous in 2014 when a picture of them doing their daughters’ hair went viral.

Being fathers is getting our daughters up at 5:30 am making breakfast getting them dressed for school and putting them on the bus by 6:30 .This is a typical day in our household . It's not easy but we enjoy every moment and eveny minute of #fatherhood . #proudfathers #blackfathers #prouddads #gaydads A post shared by Kordale N Kaleb (@kordalenkaleb) on Jan 14, 2014 at 7:17am PST

Kordale and Kaleb love posting pictures of their family on social media. “When you’re a parent you post pictures of your kids—that’s all you have pictures of!” Kaleb said in an interview published on Acne’s website. “It’s just one of those things that you do.”

Earlier this year, Kordale and Kaleb and their four kids – Desmiray, Maliyah, Kordale Junior and Kaleb Junior – flew from their home in Atlanta, Georgia, to New York City to be photographed for the Acne Studios collection.

“It is also a way of highlighting that while every family is different, we all have the same love and want the best for our children,” Acne spokesperson Jonny Johansson wrote on their site. “There is no ‘normal’ family — all families are normal.”

The resulting photos are beautiful.

This is our family featured in the Fall/winter 2017 Campaign for @acnestudios shot by @inezandvinoodh We're the first Black LGBT family to represent a high fashion European clothing line. A post shared by Kordale N Kaleb (@kordalenkaleb) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

