Ellen DeGeneres has discovered ‘butt glitter’ & she is not impressed

There’s a sparkly new trend for your rear end and Ellen DeGeneres is having none of it: butt glitter. Now, you may be asking yourself, well, what’s involved in glittering your butt and why would you want to do it?

“I have nothing against butts,” Ellen says. “I like big butts and I cannot lie.” But “why would you want to look like you sat in a pile of drag queens?”

Watch and laugh along as she takes apart this new fashion “trend.” And if you need to know how to get the sparkle look, we’ve included a how-to video at the bottom.

Jaime trop cet glitter @el.kenzzy @misshsoufyah 💚❤ #glitter #glitchmafia #colour #colourpop #buttglitter A post shared by eeda (@eeda.fatrouni) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:46am PDT





