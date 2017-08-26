Alaska will compete on VH1’s ‘Scared Famous’

A new VH1 show will feature a famous drag queen in its mostly straight cast.

VH1’s Scared Famous is a reality show about ten reality TV stars in a haunted house in Georgia competing challenges reminiscent of classic horror movies for a chance to donate $100,000 to charity. Rapper Redman will host the show that premiers on October 23.

One of those stars is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 5 finalist Alaska Thunderfuck. The other contestants are Don Benjamin from America’s Next Top Model, Drita D’Avanzo from Mob Wives, Erica Mena from Love & Hip Hop: New York, Eva Marcille from America’s Next Top Model, Miss Nikki Baby from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Safaree from Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Sky from Black Ink Crew: New York, Tiffany “New York” Pollard from I Love NY, and Yung Joc from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

It’s great to see a star from an explicitly queer reality show on the roster.

Alaska is a hard-working drag queen with a quick wit. It also doesn’t hurt that she was in a years-long relationship with spooky drag queen Sharon Needles.





