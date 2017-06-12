President Trump’s disapproval rating hits new high as scrutiny intensifies

President Donald Trump is under more scrutiny than ever, with ongoing investigations into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia.

Former FBI director James Comey testified before the Senate June 8, calling out Trump for lying about why he was fired. While Trump claimed to have been vindicated on Twitter, it appears that delusion lives primarily in the president’s own head.

Gallup’s latest daily tracking poll shows 59 percent of Americans disapprove of the job Trump is doing as president. That ties the record he set on March 28. Only 36 percent said they approve.

The RealClearPolitics average of polls has him at 55.8 percent disapproval and 38.8 percent approval, giving him his worst numbers so far.

As Trump tries to survive the early downfall of his young presidency, he will need the public to rally behind him.

If the negative headlines keep coming, and his approval rating continues to fall as a result, the outlook will be that much uglier for the struggling president.

We will let you take a moment to find your smallest violin.





