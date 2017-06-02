Our hearts are in our throats over Billboard’s Pride Month love letters

In honor of Pride Month, Billboard Magazine asked celebrities to write love letters to the LGBTQ community, and the results are inspiring and beautiful.

Letters have been penned by the likes of RuPaul, Britney Spears, Elton John, Barbara Streisand, Liza Minelli, Adam Lambert, Céline Dion, and many more.

“Your stories are what inspire me, bring me joy and make me and my sons strive to be better people,” wrote Spears.

“The first time I ever sang for a paying audience was at a gay club, The Lion, in Greenwich Village,” Streisand recalled. “I was 18 years old and had never been in a nightclub before. The gay community supported me from the start, and I will always be grateful.”

RuPaul struck a tone of both pride and resistance.

“We must remember that our greatest strength is in our love of life and colors, beauty and music, dancing and joy. That is our secret weapon,” he wrote. “That is something that the opposition does not have. Keep those things near and dear to your heart because in times of war that will sustain you.”

Elton John credited the LGBTQ community for making society “more just, more loving, and more compassionate.”

“Y’all are my true inspiration. You’re life lines that have kept me grounded and thankful,” shared Lambert. “All the LGBTQ musicians, dancers, drag queens, bar stars, club kids, DJ’s, designers, actors, stylists, glam squads….. YOU are my circus family. It is because of all those years traipsing round our nocturnal playgrounds that I had any sense of how and why I wanted to stay the course; to rep for my queer family!”

Read all of the letters at Billboard.





