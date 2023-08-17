Tell us about the LGBTQ+ heroes in your community!

Now is your chance to tell us about the LGBTQ+ heroes in your life!

Who is making your community a better place? Who is trying to change the world for the better? Who inspires you to be the best person you can be?

LGBTQ Nation is getting ready to honor the heroes who have been working hard to improve the lives of the people around them, even in this especially trying year for the community. Because despite all the attacks on us, we are surrounded by heroes.

If you know someone who should be recognized, fill out this nomination form by August 30, 2023. We’ll announce the winners in late September with profiles on the good work they’re doing.