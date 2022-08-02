Twisted Sister singer owns “mewling sack of sh*t” Arizona MAGA candidate in epic Twitter feud

Far-right candidate Kari Lake thought she had the upper hand when her campaign tried to troll Dee Snider, but the Twisted Sister front man wasn’t going to take it.

An epic Twitter feud erupted between Lake’s campaign and Snider that quickly turned ugly as the rock-and-roller roasted the Arizona gubernatorial candidate. Lake is currently leading in polling against her two Republican primary opponents.

Today is election day in Arizona and Lake’s campaign is still being widely mocked online after Snider’s full-throated dose of reality.

It started when Lake’s campaign repeatedly used the Twisted Sister song “We’re Not Going To Take It” at her campaign rallies. Snider tweeted his displeasure but added that he was powerless to stop her from using the song.

I've explained this many times. You don't have to get permission to play any song at an event. Same as a baseball game. And I won't try to stop someone (unless they are using it without permission for commercial use – that's different) who I disagree with. I WILL denounce them. https://t.co/ufgTkQquyQ — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

Lake’s campaign decided to fire back, tweeting lyrics to the song in a political ad

“HEY IDIOTS!” Snider tweeted in reply. “READ THE 1ST LINE: ‘We’ve got the right to CHOOSE!’ This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons!”

“As the songwriter and singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING @KariLake STANDS FOR!” he continued. “Write your own damn song!”

HEY IDIOTS! READ THE 1ST LINE: "We've got the right to CHOOSE!" This is a PRO-CHOICE anthem you or co-opting. It was NEVER intended for you fascist morons! As the songwriter & singer I DENOUNCE EVERYTHING @KariLake STANDS FOR! Write your own damn song!@CNN @FoxNews @MSNBC https://t.co/iNwMFoxI0V — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

Lake’s campaign quickly responded, reveling in the attention of a celebrity.

They tweeted a photo of Snider testifying in front of Congress during hearings in the 90s over the “dangers” of rock and roll music. Former Second Lady Tipper Gore championed the initiative to put “warning labels” on albums.

“Remember when you were anti-establishment?” Lake’s campaign asked Snider. “Now you’d be sitting next to Tipper Gore.”

Remember when you were anti-establishment? Now you'd be sitting next to Tipper Gore. pic.twitter.com/1VuPjfQbfe — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) July 31, 2022

Snider quickly shot back, tweeting, “Remember when you didn’t read my testimony? I stand for what I have always stood for. Anti right wing, anti fascist, anti asshole. Pretty much your candidate in a nutshell.”

Remember when you didn't read my testimony? I stand for what I have always stood for. Anti right wing, anti fascist, anti asshole. Pretty much your candidate in a nutshell. https://t.co/HUN4VOEQMG — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) July 31, 2022

But as the replies and retweets started pouring in, Snider, who made a quip that he was really enjoying retirement, kept going.

He called Lake a “mewling sack of s**t” in one reply. He even managed to plug another one of the bands songs while taking Lake down a peg or six by retweeting a fan.

“Really, if she’s such a ‘Twisted’ fan, maybe she should listen to this one…” the person tweeted along with a link to their song, “Burn In Hell.”

What he said! Thanks Titus. @KariLake is a mewling sack of shit. https://t.co/Z5V4EqrM2w — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@deesnider) August 1, 2022

Really, since she’s such a “Twisted” fan, maybe she should listen to this one..https://t.co/On266haAZp — Silver Smith (@SilverSmith560) August 1, 2022

Sunday pictorial presentation: The Situational Awareness Level of Kari Lake War Room pic.twitter.com/dYCgzD1nmh — The Micycle Rack (@misterhalenbeck) July 31, 2022