Someone finally told this guy what his tattoo actually meant. He got it 8 years ago.

Irish TikToker Keaton Jesse has shared a funny story about the tattoo on his left wrist – and it’s quickly going viral.

Responding to another user who asked folks to share their most random tattoos, Jesse shared his tale about the tattoo he got eight years ago. He has the lesbian symbol inked inside his wrist, but he didn’t realize that is what it means until someone finally told him.

He was 15 when he went to the tattoo artist to celebrate coming out as gay. He says in the video that he told the artist he wanted the “gay pride symbol” and that the straight male tattoo artist quickly did some Googling and got to work.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“Three years later, I’m out in a gay bar and this lesbian girl goes ‘oh my god I love your tattoo,'” Jesse says in the video, “and I was, like, ‘Thanks!’ And she goes ‘Can I ask why you have the lesbian symbol on your arm?’ and it was at that point that I realized I had the lesbian symbol on my arm.”

He says he doesn’t know why he’s never had it covered up, but if the comments are any indication, he shouldn’t. Users loved the story, including someone who has known him for a long time.

“I REMEMBER HOW PROUD YOU WAS WHEN YOU GOT THIS!” they wrote.

“Way too proud wasn’t I?” Jesse asked.

“Pretty sure we took a picture with the peace sign and you made me retake it cause you didn’t do it with the hand with the tattoo on,” the user wrote back with the laughing crying face emoji.

“I’m so embarrassed,” Jesse responded.