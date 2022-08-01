Marjorie Taylor Greene for Vice President? Trump is reportedly considering it

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) has never shied away from her political ambitions. Now her ego is being boosted by supporters who would like former President Donald Trump to consider her as a running mate if he decides to run again in 2024.

And Trump is reportedly seriously considering it.

The self-described “Christian nationalist” congresswoman has worshipped Trump throughout her political career and served as the former president’s cheerleader while he was in office. With a history of offensive and nonsensical comments, wild and obviously false claims, self-promotion, and downright meanness, she is truly Trump’s political equal.

So when she was greeted with shouts of “MTG for VP!” when she arrived at Trump’s Bedminster golf course for a tournament, she graciously aw-shucked her way through conservative reporters’ questions.

“I was amazed,” she told the Washington Examiner. She did not say that she was surprised; the DC rumor mill claims that the supporters were planted by her campaign.

She added that she’s “confident” that Trump will run after spending the weekend schmoozing with the former president and his sons. And she’d be happy to get the nod despite grumblings within the party that it’s time to move beyond Trump and his petty obsessions.

“I’m not shy or hesitant about saying I believe he won the election in 2020. I totally believed it was rigged. I believe it was stolen. I objected on Jan. 6, and I would have objected again today and tomorrow if I could. And I think I can confidently say he’ll win a third presidential election in 2024,” she said. “He is the leader of the Republican Party, no matter what anyone says, he flat-out is.”

Today Greene hyped the speculation, tweeting a photo of herself with FOX host Tucker Carlson and Trump with lyrics to a Drake song intended to stoke further speculation. She made sure to retweet two other accounts cheering on her vague tweet.

Greene spawned her weekly outrage last week when she claimed that monkeypox is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that gay men are spreading to children. She also said that since it only affects “some people,” Americans should mock the victims.

Monkeypox is not an STI. Monkeypox spreads through close contact with someone infected with the MPXV virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the infection spreads through:

Direct contact with MPXV rash, scabs, or body fluids from a person with MPXV, Indirect contact, i.e., by touching objects or surfaces that have been used previously by somebody with MPXV, Through respiratory droplets and secretions.

Although MPXV is not as infectious as COVID-19, more than 16,000 cases have been recorded worldwide, and the number continues to grow.