Ellen & other celebrities lovingly remember out actress Anne Heche

Rest in peace.
Ellen DeGeneres & Anne Heche
Ellen DeGeneres & Anne HechePhoto: Shutterstock

Ellen DeGeneres expressed condolences for Anne Heche, as the Emmy Award-winning actress passed away last week after she was taken off life support.

“This is a sad day,” Ellen tweeted. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Ellen and Heche dated in the 1990’s.

Earlier this month, Heche was involved in an auto accident that resulted in a fire where she was severely burned. She was taken to a hospital where she fell into a coma. On Friday, she was declared legally dead.

Other celebrities have expressed their condolences for Heche.

