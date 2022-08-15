Ellen & other celebrities lovingly remember out actress Anne Heche

Ellen DeGeneres expressed condolences for Anne Heche, as the Emmy Award-winning actress passed away last week after she was taken off life support.

“This is a sad day,” Ellen tweeted. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”

Ellen and Heche dated in the 1990’s.

Earlier this month, Heche was involved in an auto accident that resulted in a fire where she was severely burned. She was taken to a hospital where she fell into a coma. On Friday, she was declared legally dead.

Other celebrities have expressed their condolences for Heche.

Kids today don't know what it was like, but I vividly recall when Anne Heche and Ellen Degeneres came out about their relationship back in 1997. I was in awe, and remember thinking, "This could really change things for people." Thank you for so bravely taking that step, Anne. RIP pic.twitter.com/gmTxCPLlOx — Ted Geoghegan (@tedgeoghegan) August 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Anne Heche… pic.twitter.com/NTPNByAeJR — Loni Love (@LoniLove) August 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Anne Heche 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Vlup41T8Ft — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 13, 2022

Sad about Anne Heche. She was the first out femme in Hollywood when she was with Ellen, and mocked for years when she had a public nervous breakdown. Queer celebrities have only been visibly out for like 42 minutes all things considered, I remember how much of a big deal it was. — Zoe Whittall (@zoewhittall) August 12, 2022

Just very sad. #AnneHeche struggled with many issues over her career but she was an astonishingly talented actress. I first saw her back in the day on the soap Another World when every time she appeared on screen it took things to another level. RIP. https://t.co/nWIw46dobP — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) August 12, 2022