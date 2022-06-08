Pride In Pictures: Queen for a day at pride

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Related: Pride In Pictures: The mysterious photobomber

Name: Roberto Gonzalez

Location: West Hollywood, CA

Caption: I took some time out of Pride to be queen for a day. It was a lot of fun sitting on the throne and being celebrated just for being myself.