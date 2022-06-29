Pride In Pictures: An encouraging employer

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: Dan Greear

Location: Columbus, OH

Caption: This is a picture of me and my partner at Columbus Pride. It was my first year with a new employer and they were extremely open and encouraging about celebrating.