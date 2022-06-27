Pride In Pictures: 34th anniversary at pride

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: Eloy Ortiz

Location: San Antonio, TX

Caption: This is a picture of me and my partner Dan celebrating 34 years together at San Antonio Pride.