Marjorie Taylor Greene says people who threaten trans people & drag queens need guns

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented how people who threaten transgender people and drag queens may lose their guns as states are encouraged to pass red flag laws.

Last week, the Senate passed a bill to reduce gun violence that included a provision to incentivize states to pass red flag laws, which allow judges to temporarily take guns away from people who are determined to be dangerous.

Greene said that this is bad because conservatives who threaten transgender people could be disarmed under such laws. She said that the laws “will be a tool to disarm any gun owner that wants to stop abortion, the trans agenda on kids, mass illegal migration, & big government oppression suffocating our families, faith & freedoms.”

In a series of tweets, Greene said that judges will use “the threat against trans people” and “school boards allowing drag queen school shows” to declare the people making those threats “right wing ‘domestic terrorists’.”

“Then they will be persecuted in the public square by the media where undoubtedly they will be exposed as Trump supporters, and you will know everything about their lives like how many pocket constitutions they have stashed in their house,” she warned, before saying it’s all part of a plan to force people to “accept the trans strippers dressed in drag grooming your kids.”

The idea that drag queens – who wear layers upon layers of garments on stage – are a queer type of stripper has been popular on the right this year, used to portray people who present as a gender that doesn’t correspond with their sex assigned at birth as hypersexual.

Greene ended her rant by saying that “every single Republican must wake up and face this frightening reality” where people who make threats against trans people and drag queens might lose their guns.

Passing red flag laws was not a solution by Democrats to stop mass shootings, it will be a tool to disarm any gun owner that wants to stop abortion, the trans agenda on kids, mass illegal migration, & big government oppression suffocating our families, faith, & freedoms. 1/10 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 25, 2022

Many people understood her comments to mean that Greene was implicitly encouraging people to shoot people they don’t like. While she didn’t directly state that, Greene did not express any concern about the possible negative consequences of arming those who threaten trans people and drag queens.

So YOURE suggesting that you and YOURS are gonna deal with the abortion, ‘trans’ issue & immigration WITH GUNS? THATS LITERALLY what THIS TWEET implies. This IS A THREAT from a sitting MEMBER OF CONGRESS. Their desperation is making them violent. This NEEDS TO STOP. — Steve Brown (@Rex_Calliber) June 25, 2022

And how is a gun owner going to stop the "trans agenda in schools"? By shooting and killing? How can a member of Congress be allowed to incite violence like this? Do you stand by this? @GOP @GOPLeader — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) June 25, 2022

I can’t make it through all your rambling but did you say people need guns to shoot people having an abortion? — olliekat (@katababy4) June 25, 2022

So, you think shooting people for abortion, being trans, or whatever is legitimate, not because what another person is doing threatens your life, but just because you want to!?

Did I get this correct!? — Penelope Says… (@divapbitz) June 27, 2022

And HOW would said gun owner stop abortion, trans “agenda”, migration, etc, Margie? Are you insinuating they use their guns to SHOOT PEOPLE THEY DISAGREE WITH? @Twitter @TwitterSupport why is this “person” allowed to instigate violence on your app? — Pandora’s Daughter (@ThePriceOfFire) June 27, 2022

Red flag laws apply when a person has made a credible threat to themselves or others. Simply being a gun owner doesn't put you at risk; it's the combination of the weapon and the threat. If they're threatening abortionists, LGBTQ people, or others, that's the risk addressed. — TheseHypocriticalTimes (@TLarson85) June 27, 2022

if someone wants to use a gun to stop abortion, harm trans kids, hell yes, we'll take their gun away. — Esther на хуй путін Clark🌊🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@PortlandEsther) June 25, 2022

Why is this tweet, which advocates for using guns on those seeking healthcare and trans children, still up @TwitterSupport? — Left Shoe Diary 👠 🇺🇦 (@TheOnly313Girl) June 27, 2022

Serious question. Are you advocating use of a gun to stop me from having an abortion or being trans? — nonnie☮️🌈 (@NonniJResists) June 26, 2022

I love being trans. I really do. No sarcasm. It would be really awesome if politicians calling for our murder wasn’t just “highly frowned upon” — Morgana Ignis @AnimeExpo 2022!! (@IgnisTwote) June 27, 2022

The bill Rep. Greene was discussing still has to be passed by the House before it can be sent to President Joe Biden.