Marjorie Taylor Greene says people who threaten trans people & drag queens need guns

"And how is a gun owner going to stop the 'trans agenda in schools'? By shooting and killing?"
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lamented how people who threaten transgender people and drag queens may lose their guns as states are encouraged to pass red flag laws.

Last week, the Senate passed a bill to reduce gun violence that included a provision to incentivize states to pass red flag laws, which allow judges to temporarily take guns away from people who are determined to be dangerous.

Greene said that this is bad because conservatives who threaten transgender people could be disarmed under such laws. She said that the laws “will be a tool to disarm any gun owner that wants to stop abortion, the trans agenda on kids, mass illegal migration, & big government oppression suffocating our families, faith & freedoms.”

In a series of tweets, Greene said that judges will use “the threat against trans people” and “school boards allowing drag queen school shows” to declare the people making those threats “right wing ‘domestic terrorists’.”

“Then they will be persecuted in the public square by the media where undoubtedly they will be exposed as Trump supporters, and you will know everything about their lives like how many pocket constitutions they have stashed in their house,” she warned, before saying it’s all part of a plan to force people to “accept the trans strippers dressed in drag grooming your kids.”

The idea that drag queens  – who wear layers upon layers of garments on stage – are a queer type of stripper has been popular on the right this year, used to portray people who present as a gender that doesn’t correspond with their sex assigned at birth as hypersexual.

Greene ended her rant by saying that “every single Republican must wake up and face this frightening reality” where people who make threats against trans people and drag queens might lose their guns.

Many people understood her comments to mean that Greene was implicitly encouraging people to shoot people they don’t like. While she didn’t directly state that, Greene did not express any concern about the possible negative consequences of arming those who threaten trans people and drag queens.

The bill Rep. Greene was discussing still has to be passed by the House before it can be sent to President Joe Biden.

