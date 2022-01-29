Cher covers the “Golden Girls” theme song for TV special in tribute to Betty White

A special in tribute to Betty White is airing on NBC on January 31, and Cher is one of the number of stars confirmed to appear in it, along with President Joe Biden.

The Goddess of Pop shared a clip from the special, which includes her singing “Thank You For Being a Friend,” the theme song of the sitcom White was most recognized for starring on, The Golden Girls.

“Every Friend is Golden,” Cher tweeted with the video, and tweeted after, “This Was A [Great] Honour For Me. I’ve loved Betty Since I Was seven, and Change… Betty Taught Me To Speak Like a Southern [Belle],” she wrote.

She sings the 1978 Andrew Gold-written song from the original soundstage where The Golden Girls was originally filmed, Stage Five in Hollywood.

Every Friend is Golden 🌟

Mon 1/31 10pm ET 9pm CT#CelebratingBettyWhite — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2022

This Was a Geat Honor For Me.I’ve loved Betty Since I Was 7,& Change.

“LIFE WITH ELIZABETH”,

PLUS WE DID SONG ON

SONNY & CHER SHOW.

Betty Taught Me To Speak Like a Southern🔔 — Cher (@cher) January 28, 2022

The world was prepared to celebrate White’s 100th birthday, which was January 18. The beloved comedian died on December 31, 2021 after suffering a stroke six days previously.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air on NBC on Monday, January 31 at 10:00 pm EST/PST. It will begin streaming for free on Peacock the next day.

In addition to President Biden, out comedian Ellen DeGeneres and fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon will appear, in addition to actors and comedians such as Tina Fey, Jay Leno, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, Bryan Cranston and more.

“She’d want us all to be laughing, but damn it’s pretty hard not to cry. Happy 100th Birthday, Betty,” NBC tweeted when they announced the special. “Thank you for being a friend.”