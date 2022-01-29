Life

Cher covers the “Golden Girls” theme song for TV special in tribute to Betty White

Thank you for being a friend, Betty.
By    
Cher, Joe Biden, Trump, fundraiser
CherPhoto: Shutterstock

A special in tribute to Betty White is airing on NBC on January 31, and Cher is one of the number of stars confirmed to appear in it, along with President Joe Biden.

The Goddess of Pop shared a clip from the special, which includes her singing “Thank You For Being a Friend,” the theme song of the sitcom White was most recognized for starring on, The Golden Girls.

Related: Cher pays tribute to “Rocky Horror” actor & singer Meat Loaf

“Every Friend is Golden,” Cher tweeted with the video, and tweeted after, “This Was A [Great] Honour For Me. I’ve loved Betty Since I Was seven, and Change… Betty Taught Me To Speak Like a Southern [Belle],” she wrote.

She sings the 1978 Andrew Gold-written song from the original soundstage where The Golden Girls was originally filmed, Stage Five in Hollywood.

The world was prepared to celebrate White’s 100th birthday, which was January 18. The beloved comedian died on December 31, 2021 after suffering a stroke six days previously.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air on NBC on Monday, January 31 at 10:00 pm EST/PST. It will begin streaming for free on Peacock the next day.

In addition to President Biden, out comedian Ellen DeGeneres and fellow late night host Jimmy Fallon will appear, in addition to actors and comedians such as Tina Fey, Jay Leno, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, Mary Steenburgen, Bryan Cranston and more.

“She’d want us all to be laughing, but damn it’s pretty hard not to cry. Happy 100th Birthday, Betty,” NBC tweeted when they announced the special. “Thank you for being a friend.”

Life
, , , , ,

Mike Pence admits Donald Trump hasn’t spoken to him for several months

Previous article

The Supreme Court’s love for religious freedom won’t just affect LGBTQ people

Next article

More in Life