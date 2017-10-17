Ellen mocks straight people in new show segment

Oh, straight people. Your sense of superiority over your LGBT siblings is overwhelming, but where in the world do you come up with some of the crazy crap you do? You’re always accusing our community of strange behavior, but perhaps it’s time to take a look in the mirror.

Ellen DeGeneres is holding up straight people for the same amount of head shaking while gently mocking them as only she can. Check out her new segment “Oh, straight people,” below and let us know what you think. It just had its second week on air. Do you think it’ll last?





This Story Filed Under