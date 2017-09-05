He-Man & Skeletor dirty dancing is the video you didn’t know you needed

You may have thought to yourself this morning, “I really need to see Skeletor and He-Man reenacting the iconic scene from Dirty Dancing today.” Or you may have thought the same thing I did, “Why won’t this dog go to the bathroom? All I want is some damn coffee. Hurry up, dog!”

If your early morning musing was the former – and I’m not sure why it would be, but here we are – the UK financial website MoneySuperMarket.com is here to, uh, save the day.

By the power of Greyskull! Now you have the power to conquer the world. Or at least a couple of spreadsheets or a trip to the dry cleaners.

Dirty Dancing VS Skeletor & He-Man





