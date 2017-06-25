Pride, In All Its GloryIn Prides past, I used to take offense that those were who got the ink and airtime, those groups of "extremes," the uppercase versions of the LGBT spectrum.
When cyber-bullying comes from within the LGBTQ community
When community leaders are more viciously attacked by other queer people than by the right, something needs to change.
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 9 finale: Who should have won?
The finale of season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race was exciting.... that's all I can say here without spoiling.
How Tipper Gore made me a better LGBT activist
It isn't enough to have a fire in your belly for social justice. You have to know what the hell you're doing too.
LGBT people are more sensitive to bias against other minorities
Being gay in America is a wake-up call to the fact that life isn't fair, for us or for others.
Why is the ACLU defending a school employee who called for death to ‘all fags’?
Despite a long history of defending LGBTQ rights, the ACLU is siding with a man who said he hoped someone would bomb the Columbus pride parade.
An open letter to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy from the LGBTQ community
Dear Justice Anthony Kennedy, Please don’t retire now. Pretty please.
Most religious Americans oppose ‘freedom to discriminate’ laws
Not only are religious exemptions to the law unpopular, but even the people they're supposed to "protect" don't want them.
Why I don’t pledge my allegiance to the American flag
Patriotism is not the same thing as nationalism.
Trump’s selective caring tells allies & adversaries everything they need to know
President Trump shows compassion for the victims of crimes against humanity selectively, only speaking out when to do so would advance his political agenda.
