Velma is now canonically gay after crushing on a girl in the newest “Scooby-Doo” movie

Two very gay scenes from the new movie are being shared online: "Holy s**t they actually did it."
Velma Dinkley
Photo: Scooby Doo

Velma from the Scooby-Doo franchise is now canonically gay, and fans are going wild.

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! is the latest animated Scooby movie and it is available for digital download in some markets starting today. And fans are already sharing a few scenes that make it clear that Velma is into girls.

In one scene, Velma meets a character named Coco and instantly develops a crush on her, noting her positive traits like “incredible glasses,” “obviously brilliant,” and “loves animals.” Velma’s glasses fog up – as is the norm for cartoon nerds who fall in love – and she says her catchphrase, “Jinkies.”

“OMG LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON CANON IN THE MOVIES LETS GOOOOOO,” one Twitter user wrote, sharing the clip this morning.

“LESBIAN VELMA REAL!!” wrote another person who shared the clip.

In another scene being shared online, Coco refers to Velma as “the cute one,” much to Velma’s delight.

Velma’s identity has been the subject of innuendo in the Scooby-verse for decades. James Gunn, who wrote the 2002 live-action Scooby Doo movie, said that his Velma was “explicitly gay” in the original script “but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

In 2020, the creator of the 2010 animated series Scooby Doo: Mystery Incorporated Tony Cervone posted a Pride picture of Velma with the character Marcie Fleach.

“I’ve said this before, but Velma in Mystery Incorporated is not bi,” wrote Cervone in response to a fan. “She’s gay.”

And in 2021, Ellen DeGeneres included Velma in her list of gay cartoon characters.

“People online are once again debating whether Velma is a lesbian,” Ellen started. “So here are my thoughts. First of all, she’s a cartoon character so no one should really care about her sexuality. Secondly, just ’cause she wears those clothes and has short hair doesn’t mean she’s a lesbian.”

“And third, obviously, she’s a lesbian.”

“Come on. Velma, she’s on our team. She does all the things lesbians do. She has short hair. She has thick glasses. She solves mysteries. She’s basically the Rachel Maddow of cartoons,” Ellen said. “I heard that she’s trying to get the rest of the gang to trade in the Mystery Machine for the Subaru Outback.”

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! will air on the Cartoon Network on October 14 and be available on DVD on October 18.

