Tucker Carlson suggests Biden admin puts chemicals in milk to turn kids transgender

Tucker Carlson speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Fox News host Tucker Carlson went off the deep end last night on his show, suggesting that a farm that has been having legal problems with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2016 would solve its problems if it put “more chemicals in the milk that turn kids trans.”

Carlson was doing a segment on Amish farmer Amos Miller’s legal issues, which started during the Obama administration and involve his sales of unpasteurized milk and uninspected meat and poultry. He owes over $300,000 in fines and isn’t selling meat anymore due to his alleged violations of food safety laws.

Carlson was sympathetic to Miller, suggesting that “they’re against anything that’s wholesome and edifying and that makes you stronger and healthier, and are in favor of anything that diminishes you and makes you more dependent?”

He said that the “Biden administration” is going after Miller because “food without endocrine-disrupting chemicals must be eliminated immediately.” He also cited the lack of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in Miller’s food as a reason the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are going after the farm, even though the concept of GMOs is completely unrelated to the investigation.

Jeremy Loffredo of the far-right website Rebel News was Carlson’s guest and he said that Miller doesn’t use “any gasoline or any fertilizer.” He said that those two things “have become very expensive because of [President Joe] Biden’s policies in regards to the war in Ukraine and Russia” and the Biden administration is “coming after him for it.”

“Maybe if he promises to put more chemicals in the milk that turn kids trans, they’ll lay off,” Carlson said. There is no evidence that food additives are turning anyone LGBTQ.

Here's the full segment. The line about chemicals in the milk was totally unrelated. Tucker just threw it out there completely unprompted. pic.twitter.com/xJBjpBJfQW — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) August 23, 2022

He didn’t appear to be joking, and the idea that food additives and other chemicals are turning men – and other male animals – LGBTQ has had some purchase on the right for years.

In 2017, Alex Jones of the rightwing podcast Infowars said that most frogs in the U.S. are now gay because of “chemicals in the food and water.”

“Proof! Gay frogs are real! Due to clips of me talking about it…they’re admitting that the majority of frogs in most areas of the United States are now gay. They don’t choose females, they go over to the male and then they go and live together,” Jones said.

“And then you read Brave New World, written in 1932, and he says that’s the plan. They’re putting chemicals in the food and water and you look at men and women and you can’t tell what’s what most of the time!”

Earlier this year, Carlson said that testosterone levels are dropping among men in the U.S. so much that he made a documentary entitled The End of Men.

Urologists usually attribute the decline in testosterone to a number of factors including increases in average weight, dietary changes, lack of exercise, and possible environmental toxins, but Carlson had another theory: the lack of sunshine reaching testicles.

“If you want to optimize and take it [your testosterone] to another level, expose yourself to red light therapy,” a guest on Carlson’s show said. “It’s testicle tanning, but it’s also full body red light therapy.”