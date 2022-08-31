Rightwing pundit mocked for being too excited while denouncing “lesbians on the moon”

Far right pundit Ben Shapiro was mocked online for claiming that lesbians aren’t qualified to be astronauts and that NASA hiring lesbians is “like a bad pornography.”

Earlier this week, NASA announced that the launch of Artemis I — a mission to put an uncrewed space capsule into the moon’s orbit — was going to be delayed until next week. It was originally scheduled to launch on August 29 but was delayed until September 5 due to some technical problems. It has been delayed again until September 6 due to bad weather forecasts for September 5.

While for most people this is, at most, a sign of how cautious NASA is when it comes to major launches that take years of study, manufacturing, and planning, Shapiro of The Daily Wire thinks he understands the true problem: there are too many lesbians at NASA now that Joe Biden is president.

“According to CNN, the launch of NASA’s historic Artemis I moon mission has been postponed after the team was unable to work through an issue with one of the rocket’s fore engines,” Shapiro said on his podcast The Ben Shapiro Show. “But, the really really important thing is that when we do go to the moon, we have to have a lesbian on the moon.”

“Lesbians on the moon!” he shouted, laughing at his joke about an uncrewed capsule that isn’t going to land on the moon. “This is what we need, it sounds like a bad pornography.”

He then implied that lesbians aren’t qualified to go into space: “I thought it would be, you know, the most qualified people that we ought to send to space.”

On Twitter, he got mocked for sexualizing lesbians and implying that they’re not qualified to be astronauts even though lesbians have been going into space since 1983 when Sally Ride flew on Challenger.

Very telling that Ben doesn’t think lesbians exist in every facet of the workforce and not just his fantasies. — Maxine Violet (@Maxineviolet) August 30, 2022

Who is going to tell him that we’ve been launching lesbians into space for longer than he’s been alive? — Kristen Kiefer (@KristenKfromGA) August 30, 2022

IMAGINE JUST LINKING LESBIANS TO PORNO… THAT'S A SELF REPORT HOMIE — ♥ Shayla ♥🇵🇷♥ 🔞 (@Shaylart) August 30, 2022

It’s bizarre that no matter the topic, @benshapiro has to turn it into an issue of gender identity or sexual orientation. His fixation on those issues, that he sees everywhere he looks, says a lot more about Ben than anything. pic.twitter.com/I3nBHIkLDv — Teapot Dome was Amateur Hour!🇺🇦 (@HarrenGWarding) August 30, 2022

He acts like lesbian and gay people don't exist in literally every other industry and job.

Perhaps if he got out of his bigoted bubble, he'd realize that. — Bekah Freitas (@rebekahkfreitas) August 30, 2022

“We’re not homophobic we just hate it when queer people do…literally anything” — N928PS (@PWJT8D217) August 30, 2022

Sexual minorities are still too casually and openly mocked by the Right. Replace ‘lesbians’ for ‘blacks’ to understand the pure hatefulness of this bigotry. — N3!L (@chimpvsdog) August 30, 2022

in what universe are lesbians not the most qualified people to be sent to space — Alex Bollinger (@alexpbollinger) August 30, 2022

very telling that he assumes lesbians exist for his personal enjoyment — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) August 30, 2022