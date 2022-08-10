Marjorie Taylor Greene still doesn’t know what a pronoun actually is

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) just doesn’t understand grammar. Pronouns are particularly incomprehensible to the Christian nationalist candidate.

The congresswoman has a history of trolling social media and Congress with a penchant for attacking the LGBTQ community with ugly slurs and making up allegations of child abuse. And she really doesn’t like the idea of personal pronouns.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Greene’s competition for the MAGA crowd’s adoration, has also attempted to jump in on the pronoun action, getting mocked online after tweeting “My pronoun is patriot” and seemingly being clueless as to what a pronoun even is.

Greene, however, is really trying to make personal pronouns a thing. She brings them up repeatedly, even in tweets that have absolutely nothing to do with the topic. Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people at a Black Lives Matter protest in August 2020 and a video of Rittenhouse crying on the witness stand went viral during his trial, with many people accusing him of fake crying or just crying because he’s facing the consequences of his actions, since he was spotted enjoying the hero status that killing protestors earned him on the far-right.

Greene assumed people were mocking the fact that he cried, assuming that made him weak, so she decided to attack liberal men’s masculinity by going after the practice of putting pronouns in one’s social media profiles.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is more of a man than the pundits and blue checkmarks that claim He/Him in their profiles that are attacking Kyle,” Greene wrote at the time.

But this time, Greene has just munged words together into phrases and then used a slash mark instead of a space to separate them. The phrases are, of course, negative MAGA rhetoric. While she focuses on the federal government initially, the tweet quickly morphs into an attack on the LGBTQ community.

In her exhaustive list of complaints disguised as grammatical homicide, Greene claims that her “preferred pronouns” include: “Only/Two/Genders” and “Ban/Drag/Queen/Story-time,” among others.

While users quickly responded to point out the tweet’s obvious absurdity or cheer her on, depending on political persuasion, a general theme wove through the replies.