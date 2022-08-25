Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she was “swatted” over her anti-trans bill… twice

An unknown person called local police in Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) hometown of Rome, Georgia and said that a man had been shot in a bathtub inside her home in order to get the police to investigate. The suspect later said they did it because they were upset about Greene’s bill to forcibly de-transition minors and defund gender-affirming care for many transgender adults.

And now she’s saying it happened again.

“Last night, I was swatted just after 1 a.m. I can’t express enough gratitude to my local law enforcement here in Rome, Floyd County,” Greene tweeted yesterday.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“Swatting” refers to calling the police and lying about an ongoing crime in another person’s home so that the police go to their home. Usually swatting involves convincing authorities that there is an active shooter so that they respond in large numbers and aggressively try to subdue the target, putting everyone’s lives at risk.

The Rome Police Department said that someone called 911 on Wednesday morning at 1:03 a.m. and claimed that a man had been shot multiple times at Greene’s home and that there were a woman and possibly children inside the home as well.

Officers were dispatched to her home and she told them there was no man shot in a bathtub.

The Rome Police Department’s report on the incident said that they later received a call from someone who claimed responsibility for the first call who used a computer-generated voice and said that they were “upset about Ms. Greene’s stance on ‘trans-gender youth’s rights.'”

As far as swatting goes, the incident was fairly tame. Several weeks ago, transgender activist and streamer Keffals was swatted for her support of transgender rights. Police searched her apartment for eight hours, arrested her, deadnamed and misgendered her, and kept her electronic devices for analysis.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said. She has since had to flee her home country of Canada because online trolls continued to find her and threaten her even as she went into hiding.

But the fact that the incident was resolved fairly quickly for Greene – a SWAT team didn’t actually go to her home or put her life in danger – didn’t stop her from spending the entire day yesterday discussing it with the press and arguing that she’s now even more motivated to curtail transgender rights.

“If this is the war the left wants, this is the war the left will get,” she tweeted yesterday. “I will never stop protecting children and defending their innocence.”

Her bill, which is unlikely to pass the Democratic House this year, would ban minors from accessing gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers, which have been shown to significantly reduce lifelong suicide risk among transgender people. The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, and other major medical/mental health organizations all support gender-affirming care for pubescent youth when appropriate.

Her bill would also block Medicaid and some health care plans regulated by the Affordable Care Act from covering gender-affirming care for transgender adults. It would also ban medical schools from teaching about gender-affirming care. Doctors found to have helped transgender youth could be charged with a federal class C felony in her bill, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Earlier today, Greene said that she got “swatted” again. She has not provided more details.