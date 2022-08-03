Hate preacher says he wouldn’t vote for Marjorie Taylor Greene because she’s a woman

Extreme anti-LGBTQ preacher Jonathan Shelley of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas said that women shouldn’t hold political office and that he wouldn’t even vote for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) because she’s a woman.

“Why are we letting women teach us?” he asked the audience, which included women. “Why are we letting women lead us? You know the Republican Party seems doomed to me because while we’re kicking on the Democrats, let’s kick on the Republicans for a minute: Most of their recent candidates are women.”

“I’m thinking: ‘Joe Biden bad. A woman politician replacing him? Not better.'”

He specifically called out Rep. Greene, who is far to the right of even most Republicans in Congress.

“I will never vote for a woman politician,” he said, adding sarcastically: “Oh Major- Taylor Greene or whatever… Marjorie Taylor Greene! She’s a conservative! She’s on Infowars.'”

“She’s a woman! She’s not gonna fix this country!” he said.

“It’s sick how many men today let women just run our country because they’re too cowardly to stand up to silly women,” he said. “We need men to stand up and say, ‘Get back in the kitchen and make me a sandwich!'”

“And you know what? Some pastors need to tell their wives to do that.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center considers the Stedfast Baptist Church an anti-LGBTQ hate group. It’s part of the New Independent Fundamental Baptist Movement, which includes Steven Anderson’s Faithful Word Baptist Church.

Shelley has declared that gay men are all pedophiles and once celebrated the death of a 75-year-old gay man. Jim Fahy, a member of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus, was killed when a driver accidentally drove into the Wilton Manors Pride Parade.

“And, you know, it’s great when trucks accidentally go through those, you know, parades,” Pastor Shelley said about the tragedy. “I think only one person died. So hopefully we can hope for more in the future.”

“You say, ‘Well, that’s mean.’ Yeah, but the Bible says that they’re worthy of death!” he continued. “They say, ‘Are you sad when fags die?’ No. I think it’s great! I hope they all die! I would love it if every fag would die right now.”

“And you say, ‘Well, I don’t think that’s what you really mean.’ That’s exactly what I mean. I really mean it!”

Earlier this week, Stedfast preacher Dillon Awes said that women preaching in churches is “spitting in the face of God.”

“It is a complete shame for a congregation to allow a woman to preach to them the word of God,” Awes said. “Talk about having no respect for yourself! Talk about being a complete shame!”