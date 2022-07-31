Life

This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: Synchronized swooning over Beyonce’s Renaissance

Beyonce's album drop may be the gayest thing to happen this week.
By    
From right-wingers being funny without trying to the gays swooning over Beyonce’s new album, it was a good week on Twitter.

Pronoun panic has conservatives lying about the Bible.

Talk about a win-win.

It’s Monsoon season, in more ways than one.

Don’t they know? Production of trans is at an all-time high…

Lil Nas X says what we are all feeling about the new Beyonce album.

When your transphobic math just doesn’t add up.

Proof that it’s the metaphor that doesn’t fly, not gay marriage.

 

