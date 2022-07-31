This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: Synchronized swooning over Beyonce’s Renaissance

From right-wingers being funny without trying to the gays swooning over Beyonce’s new album, it was a good week on Twitter.

Pronoun panic has conservatives lying about the Bible.

Talk about a win-win.

Hey Putin – give us back Brittney Griner and we'll give you back Trump. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 27, 2022

It’s Monsoon season, in more ways than one.

Don’t they know? Production of trans is at an all-time high…

A TERF just commented “the Trans Industry is collapsing” on one of my tweets. Like, what industry are we in? The dance industry? — Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox (@MavenOfMayhem) July 28, 2022

Lil Nas X says what we are all feeling about the new Beyonce album.

this beyonce album so cunty hunty i’m finna slay the boots chew chew chew vogue pussy pussy kitty kitty kat! — NASARATI (@LilNasX) July 29, 2022

When your transphobic math just doesn’t add up.

Can’t be bisexual if there’s no women anymore https://t.co/w59ZRZBb3t pic.twitter.com/BjK3QhmLNr — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) July 29, 2022

Proof that it’s the metaphor that doesn’t fly, not gay marriage.