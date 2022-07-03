This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: Prepare for Queer Wrath Month

Pride Month may (technically) be over, but that doesn’t mean we’re crawling back into the closet for the next 11 months.
it’s really the last day of pride. when the clock strikes midnight all gay people will ascend back into the shadow realms
— not obamas cousin (@LilNasX) July 1, 2022
Even if the corporations lose rainbows, LGBTQ folks are not backing down.
Every Corporations tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SZUsnuaBQR
— Xavier Robinson (@Nightwing55251) July 1, 2022
July 1 marks the beginning of the lesser-known but increasingly-relevant Wrath Month.
In the face of so much hate, queer folks are fighting back on their own terms.
This is how you handle these fascists. Always be prepared to defend yourself and don't rely on the police.
It's now LGBTQ wrath month. ✊🏽🏳️🌈 https://t.co/aS0BVLlMlt
— Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️⚧️ (@Esqueer_) July 1, 2022
And Lynda Carter (aka the original Wonder Woman) is here to celebrate with us.
no, just do gay versions of all the other of the seven sins, july can be gay wrath,,,
— cleo™ 🌸 🏳️🌈 (@DrWhom42) July 1, 2022
But what about the other “deadly” sins? When will they have their time to shine? One Twitter user helpfully provided a draft calendar.
June is Pride
July is Wrath
August Lust
September Sloth
October Greed
November Gluttony
December Envy
For those who are interested in following the traditional calendar
— Blood Quantum Entanglement (@LammaticHama) July 1, 2022
While others advocated for simply extending Pride.
Maybe something like the twelve days of Christmas, except it's the twelve months of pride?
— Stephen Dee (@stephen_dee) July 1, 2022
But how (the corporations ask) will we market it?
Pride 2 – 2 Fabulous, 2 Furious
— Ned (@Ned548) July 1, 2022
Frankly, making it through this last Pride Month relatively unscathed is cause enough for celebration.
🏳️🌈 Pride Check 🏳️⚧️
July 1: YEP, STILL QUEER.
Whew!
— The Chris Mosier (@TheChrisMosier) July 1, 2022