This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: God is non-binary & everybody’s gay

Lizzo performs at New York Pride in 2018. Photo: Screenshot

Lizzo performs at New York Pride in 2018. Photo: Screenshot

Twitter celebrated Nonbinary People’s Day this week with pronoun puns.

Related: How to know if you are non-binary

Happy #NonBinaryDay to all my they/thems. May you go out and cause may/hem 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/sXBmZnNgBn — Jodie Crossman (she/her) (@CrossmanJodie) July 14, 2022

And a reminder that God is nonbinary.

Speaking of religion, what more evidence do you need that gays are godly and straights are satanic?

god starts with G and so does 'gays'. Satan starts with S and so does 'straights'. so who's REALLY going to hell? pic.twitter.com/0xfOtWShyq — imperion magnum the superconductive battlebot (@lexybians) July 15, 2022

The gay agenda in action.

Escalator closed.. Trembling as I’m forced to walk up the gay steps pic.twitter.com/mwl56LB40i — Rob (@ghoulcabin) July 10, 2022

New restroom just dropped. Worried about peeing next to a trans person? Try the “bigot bathroom.”

I have the perfect solution for the trans toilet issue.

Since the GC are very wealthy they can fund the creation of a 3rd toilet exclusively for them.

Please retweet to let them know the good news solution pic.twitter.com/cA46nHLCRV — GC Fuckups 🦖✊🦕 (@GC_Fuckups) July 14, 2022

It will also likely be the restroom with the shortest line because, as Lizzo and Stranger Things are reminding us this week: Everybody’s gay.