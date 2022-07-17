Life

This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: God is non-binary & everybody’s gay

Lizzo and Stranger Things are out here doing it for the culture.
Lizzo performs at New York Pride in 2018.Photo: Screenshot

Twitter celebrated Nonbinary People’s Day this week with pronoun puns.

And a reminder that God is nonbinary.

Speaking of religion, what more evidence do you need that gays are godly and straights are satanic?

The gay agenda in action.

New restroom just dropped. Worried about peeing next to a trans person? Try the “bigot bathroom.”

It will also likely be the restroom with the shortest line because, as Lizzo and Stranger Things are reminding us this week: Everybody’s gay.

