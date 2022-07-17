This Week on LGBTQ Twitter: God is non-binary & everybody’s gay

Twitter celebrated Nonbinary People’s Day this week with pronoun puns.
Happy #NonBinaryDay to all my they/thems. May you go out and cause may/hem 🏳️⚧️ pic.twitter.com/sXBmZnNgBn
— Jodie Crossman (she/her) (@CrossmanJodie) July 14, 2022
And a reminder that God is nonbinary.
Happy #NonBinaryDay lovely friends! pic.twitter.com/K7QydUYrUd
— AllHallowsLeeds (@AllHallowsLeeds) July 14, 2022
Speaking of religion, what more evidence do you need that gays are godly and straights are satanic?
god starts with G and so does 'gays'. Satan starts with S and so does 'straights'. so who's REALLY going to hell? pic.twitter.com/0xfOtWShyq
— imperion magnum the superconductive battlebot (@lexybians) July 15, 2022
The gay agenda in action.
Escalator closed.. Trembling as I’m forced to walk up the gay steps pic.twitter.com/mwl56LB40i
— Rob (@ghoulcabin) July 10, 2022
New restroom just dropped. Worried about peeing next to a trans person? Try the “bigot bathroom.”
I have the perfect solution for the trans toilet issue.
Since the GC are very wealthy they can fund the creation of a 3rd toilet exclusively for them.
Please retweet to let them know the good news solution pic.twitter.com/cA46nHLCRV
— GC Fuckups 🦖✊🦕 (@GC_Fuckups) July 14, 2022
It will also likely be the restroom with the shortest line because, as Lizzo and Stranger Things are reminding us this week: Everybody’s gay.
Lizzo is right. Everybody’s gay. pic.twitter.com/LoYggAKHHw
— E (@Iamgrooootttttt) July 15, 2022