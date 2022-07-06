Tucker Carlson blames Highland Park mass shooting on women “lecturing” men

Tucker Carlson tells viewers he wants to see a man's swollen testicles to own the libs Photo: Screenshot

Fox pundit Tucker Carlson is blaming women for mass shootings, despite most mass shootings being perpetrated by men.

Carlson was ranting about the Highland Park shooting that took place on July 4 during the city’s Independence Day parade, which left seven people dead and at least 46 injured. Police arrested alleged shooter Robert Eugene Crimo III, who is a man.

“Look at Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo,” Carlson said. “Would you sell a gun to that guy? Does he seem like a nutcase? Of course he does. So why didn’t anyone raise an alarm? Well maybe because he didn’t stand out.”

Carlson ranted about the “solitary fantasy world of social media, porn, and video games” that he claimed Crimo lived in. Then he called out “government endorsed weed” and “crackpots posing as counselors,” who he accused of handing out “psychotropic drugs” at schools.

And then he turned to the main target of his ire: women.

“And yet the authorities in their lives – mostly women – never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male! You’re privileged!'” he said in a mocking tone. “Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?”

Carlson blamed a number of different groups of people and things for mass shootings – social media, porn, video games, marijuana legalization, school guidance counselors, anti-depressants, and women – but he didn’t mention guns in his rant.