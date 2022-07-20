Quidditch association changes sport’s name to “quadball” to distance it from JK Rowling

Nerd alert: Quidditch will now be known as Quadball.

The mixed-gender contact sport, inspired by the Harry Potter series of books and played on brooms, was adapted in 2005 at Middlebury College in Vermont by students Xander Manshel and Alex Benepe. It’s now enjoyed by nearly 600 teams in 40 countries.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest LGBTQ news

The International Quidditch Association (IQA) announced the name change Tuesday.

“The IQA will be joining US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) in changing the name of the sport from ‘quidditch’ to ‘quadball’ on a worldwide basis.”

The change coincides with controversy surrounding Harry Potter author JK Rowling’s views on transgender people, and franchise owner Warner Bros’ copyright claims to the game’s name.

The IQA formed a name change committee in March to explore a new moniker for the popular millennial sport.

According to the IQA, the new name received strong support across demographic groups in various worldwide surveys. The name refers to both the number of balls and the number of positions in the real-life sport.

“I love this sport and I’d be excited to see it not face the logistic challenges it faces due to the name in addition to staying true to the pillars of openness and acceptance that I think has been a big part of why I enjoy the community so much,” said a survey respondent.

“The perceived link between JK Rowling and the sport is hurting us here given how frequently she’s in the media,” said another. “I think the only way we’re actually going to put distance between the sport and her views is by moving on from our Harry Potter origin.”

IQA leadership added: “As vital as shifting away from the direct association with JK Rowling and the legal minefield with Warner Brothers’ many trademarks, the advantage of introducing new revenue streams into the sport is also vital to our continued growth internationally.”

Rowling, 56, has been attacking the trans community online since 2018 when the author claims she inadvertently liked a post characterized as anti-trans. The argument has only gotten more strident as Rowling doubled down in face of a backlash from fans and former colleagues.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all distanced themselves from the author.

Rowling hasn’t commented on the Quidditch name change, but tweeted earlier this month: “Like many women on the left, I despair that so many self-proclaimed liberals turn a blind eye to the naked misogyny of the gender identity movement and the threat it poses to the rights of women and girls.”

“I believe women are susceptible to certain harms and have specific needs and that feminism is necessary to secure and protect our rights.”

The last international tournament called “quidditch” will take place this weekend in Limerick, Ireland as the IQA hosts the IQA European Games 2022, featuring 20 teams from Europe, Australia, and Hong Kong. The games can be followed live.