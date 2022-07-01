Pride In Pictures: Celebrating intersectionality at pride

For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Related: Pride In Pictures: The mysterious photobomber

Name: Carol Siegel

Location: San Francisco, CA

Caption: I have been in the crowd for, or marched, in Pride parades every year since San Francisco Gay Freedom Day in 1973. 51 Prides by 2018! That year in the photo, I was with my godson, Tef, and my old friend, Van, whom I have known since I was 22. I made the Pride hat I’m wearing and later on, at the “It Takes a Tribe Cable Car” I met an Indigenous woman with the exact same homemade hat! I am 1/4 Cherokee and my godson is Indigenous. We were all talking and joking and a man asked about our hats. The other woman said, “It’s an Indian thing!” Yes, pride and acceptance of LGBTQ people is an Indian thing!