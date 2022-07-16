These party cups were the talk of queer Twitter this week

While Twitter has become an important tool for organizing around LGBTQ rights, queer Twitter isn’t always so serious. In fact, the biggest discussion of the week was about a photo of party cups.

The rainbow-colored cups were arranged with little signs corresponding to the guests’ sexual preferences, from “dom top” to “sub/power bottom.”

Dark blue for me 🥰 how about you? pic.twitter.com/xDw3QOfGy4 — ✨☯️ DREAM (@cinnamonzaddy) July 4, 2022

Reactions were mixed obviously. While some answered the original poster’s question about which cup other users would choose and others responded with funny gifs and jokes, there’s always the downer crowd ready to jump in.

But no matter whether they were sex-positive or clutching their pearls, the community had opinions. Lots of them.

And I’ll need all “Red” cups to tip me over 🤤 pic.twitter.com/OTuAcX2sS7 — Secretman_4U 🤫 (@Secretman_4U) July 4, 2022

I hope there weren’t too many in one group so the cups for that color ran out. I could see a dom top riled up because he had to take baby blue and write DOM TOP all over it in magic marker and then still prolly get hit on by other tops 😂 — Bear Remote (@bearremote) July 6, 2022

How bout white for celibacy.. pic.twitter.com/Jub8UROb0w — chasingcookies (@SamuelR48849316) July 4, 2022

Can you also put out some clear cups meaning “ It ain’t anybodies fucking business but my own? — H Erectus (@harleytwtr) July 9, 2022

but also? LET people drink out of their anal sex position cups… gay cultúre has hankey codes and cruising. Nothing but modernized queer history here 🫡🫡🫡 https://t.co/U1dbAyUnna — max, culture critic/correspondent (@bevknux) July 6, 2022

Definitely me…. Honestly I am a strong Lesbian pic.twitter.com/lXrliCoceb — Ronald Moore Jr (@Got2b_Ron) July 4, 2022

Great fun idea, however its worth noting that there are some "bottoms" who feel shame due to internalised homophobia and they would not choose the colour cup that is their true preference. Just my opinion as a gay man. — Jason D Brown (@Jason_84_Brown) July 9, 2022

Orange, cause tops always trying to get a top to flip pic.twitter.com/631sWYeO8U — You won't break my hole (or whatever B said) (@trae_thearogant) July 4, 2022