These party cups were the talk of queer Twitter this week
Photo: Twitter

While Twitter has become an important tool for organizing around LGBTQ rights, queer Twitter isn’t always so serious. In fact, the biggest discussion of the week was about a photo of party cups.

The rainbow-colored cups were arranged with little signs corresponding to the guests’ sexual preferences, from “dom top” to “sub/power bottom.”

Reactions were mixed obviously. While some answered the original poster’s question about which cup other users would choose and others responded with funny gifs and jokes, there’s always the downer crowd ready to jump in.

But no matter whether they were sex-positive or clutching their pearls, the community had opinions. Lots of them.

