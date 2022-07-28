Lauren Boebert says trans men are causing baby formula shortage because they won’t “chestfeed”

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) claimed that there is a baby formula shortage because transgender men aren’t “chestfeeding” enough.

She was on Graham Allen’s Dear America podcast this past Monday. After she claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines “don’t work,” she started ranting about how she believes that liberals don’t actually care about women.

“These are the same people, they’re standing up for women, they’re standing up women’s medical freedom,” she said sarcastically. “They want to force vaccines.”

“They say men can get pregnant, men can menstruate, and I wish they would stop because now there’s a feminine hygiene product shortage,” she said.

“And then we have the baby formula shortage, so if they are gonna get pregnant can they please figure out how to chestfeed so we can stop the shortage on baby formula?” she said. Chestfeeding is a term used by some transgender men and nonbinary people instead of breastfeeding to describe how they feed their babies in a way that doesn’t trigger dysphoria.

“These people cannot even define what a woman is! And then they say they are standing there defending their freedom!” she concluded.