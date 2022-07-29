Politics

Josh Hawley’s “Manhood” is being mocked online because, oh, the irony

"They should send a copy to Trump so he can officially own Josh Hawley's Manhood."
By    
Sen. Josh Hawley
Sen. Josh HawleyPhoto: Natureofthought/via Wikipedia

Last week, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was the laughingstock of D.C. as the January 6 committee released footage of him running out of the Capitol as insurrectionists stormed the building despite raising his fist in support of the pro-Trump mob hours earlier.

Yesterday, the Kansas City Star reminded everyone about Hawley’s upcoming book on masculinity entitled Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need, which argues that the left is “waging a war on masculinity.” Hawley, who is believed to have 2024 presidential aspirations, is trying to make defending masculinity from the left central to his political persona.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest LGBTQ news

The newspaper said that Hawley “will be speaking at the Stronger Men’s Conference — which features things like monster trucks — a few weeks before the book goes on sale.” It’s currently available on preorder for $29.99.

All of this reeked of a deep insecurity to many people online, leading to jokes.

Politics
, , , ,

Michigan Supreme Court rules that anti-LGBTQ discrimination is illegal in historic victory

Previous article

County clerk candidate promises to deny gay couples marriage licenses if elected

Next article

More in Politics