Elliot Page shares dreamy new passport picture that he “never thought” he would love

Elliot Page revealed his new passport photo on Instagram and fans are loving it nearly as much as he is.

“Never thought I would love a passport photo,” the Umbrella Academy star wrote in the post’s caption.

Famous friends and fans alike—including Meg Stalter, Cat Power, Mae Martin, Trixie Mattel, and Allison Janney—all posted their enthusiastic reactions to the pic.

“Yes please sir,” wrote Martin, while Stalter simply replied, “HOTTT.”

“Passport agent: ‘Welcome to our country, you stone fox,’” commented Legally Blonde writer Kristen Smith. And director Reed Morano called it the “Best passport photo I’ve seen.”



View this post on Instagram A post shared by @elliotpage

Page, who came out as transgender in 2020, also recently revealed that he has signed up for a dating app for the first time ever. In a since deleted Instagram post, the actor thanked Umbrella Academy co-star Rita Arya for “guiding me on my first dating app ever.”

Page filed for divorce from his wife, dancer Emma Portner, in early 2021. The couple married in 2017, and Portner had previously expresses support for Page when he announced his transition. “I am so proud of @elliotpage,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Earlier this year, Page wrote in an essay for Esquire about the joy he’s experienced since transitioning. “I can’t overstate the biggest joy, which is really seeing yourself. I know I look different to others, but to me, I’m just starting to look like myself,” he wrote. “It’s indescribable, because I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am.”

“So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present. To go out in a group of new people and be able to engage in a way where I didn’t feel this constant sensation to flee from my body, this never-ending sensation of anxiety and nervousness and wanting out. When I say I couldn’t have ever imagined feeling that way, I mean that with every sense of me.”