Disappointed fans slam Bette Midler for transphobic tweet

"Don’t let them erase" women, Bette Midler pleaded.
Bette Midler
Singer and gay icon Bette Midler is getting slammed for an anti-transgender screed she posted to social media claiming that recognizing the humanity of transgender people will “erase” women.

“WOMEN OF THE WORLD!” she wrote. “We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

Midler was referring to inclusive language used in some contexts to refer to people of all genders when it’s appropriate. For example, “menstruators” refers to people of any gender who menstruate, including many cisgender women, non-binary people, and transgender men.

Midler has had many gay fans in her decades-long career. She performed in a gay bathhouse in the early 70s – something she’s still proud of – and has used her platform to speak out for gay rights.

So many of her fans were disappointed to see her tweeting a J.K. Rowling-esque statement about how trans identities are an attack on cis women’s identities.

