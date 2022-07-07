“The Crown” star Emma Corrin becomes first out non-binary person to cover Vogue

Emma Corrin – best known for playing Princess Diana on the Netflix series The Crown – and Vogue have made history with their new issue.

Corrin has become the first out non-binary individual to appear on the cover of the U.S. version of the magazine. On the cover, Corrin has an edgy haircut under a baseball cap along with a gold vest and a huge smile on their face.

This history-making cover is a bold step forward for Vogue, known as the epicenter of fashion in print media. Vogue offers a huge platform for its cover stars and that in turn offers great representation for the LGBTQ community. The cover is subtitled: “Rebel, Rebel Emma Corrin On Standing Up and Standing Out.” In the issue, Corrin discusses their non-binary identity.

“My grin really says it all! a huge honour to be your August cover,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

In the interview Corrin gave, they discuss their pronoun usage with close friends and how they like to be identified.

“I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” Corrin told Vogue.

Corrin also opened up about their relationships and what it is like dating people of different gender identities. Corrin identifies as queer when it comes to their sexuality.

“My first date with a girl, they were like, ‘Oh! You’re a baby queer!'” they explained. “It was amazing. We actually didn’t end up seeing each other again, but she really gave me the lowdown.”

Corrin admits that they’re still figuring out who they are when it comes to their gender and sexual identity. “I’m working out all this complex gender and sexuality stuff. And yet, I’m seeing a guy? That feels very juxtaposed, even if I’m very happy.”

Last year, Corrin appeared to come out as queer in an Instagram post. They posted a photo of themself in a wedding dress from a Pop Magazine photo shoot and captioned it, “ur fave queer bride.” While they did not expand beyond that, many fans celebrated the post as a coming-out moment.

Then again on Instagram, Corrin posted powerful and intimate black and white photos of themself wearing a homemade chest binder. After posting the images, Corrin updated their bio to reflect their new pronouns “they/them.”

They captioned the post: “Some time before I bought my first binder. Messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap, thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool. It’s all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

Corrin will next be seen in My Policeman starring Harry Styles.