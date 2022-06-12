Life

This week in LGBTQ Twitter: Drag queens vs The Children

If they really want to "protect the children," drag queens seem like an odd target.
Drag queen story hour in San Jose.Photo: Photo taken by SJPL Volunteer Photographer, Treasure Nguyen

Are we living in the Upside Down? This week’s tweets make you wonder.

A note to all the Proud Boys out there…your inspiration is gay.

If Republicans re so concerned about the sexualization of children, why are they trying to ban drag shows and not the pageant culture depicted in shows like Toddlers and Tiaras?

Let’s be honest — we’re all thinking it.

And if church is what you’re seeking, look no further than a drag brunch.

Some cause for hope: More people Googled the January 6 committee hearings than looked up Britney Spears.

If this data spike includes the far right, they sure aren’t talking about it.

Kink belongs at Pride, if for no other reason than to balance out the cargo shorts and polo shirts.

Speaking of kink…apparently Grindr has a thing for Lil Nas X and KFC?

Sometimes, the jokes just write themselves.

With friends like these…

