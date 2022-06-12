This week in LGBTQ Twitter: Drag queens vs The Children

Drag queen story hour in San Jose. Photo: Photo taken by SJPL Volunteer Photographer, Treasure Nguyen

Are we living in the Upside Down? This week’s tweets make you wonder.

A note to all the Proud Boys out there…your inspiration is gay.

Your reminder that the Proud Boys take their name from a song in the Disney Broadway musical "Aladdin" that was written by Howard Ashman, an openly gay Jewish man.#January6thCommitteeHearings — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) June 10, 2022

If Republicans re so concerned about the sexualization of children, why are they trying to ban drag shows and not the pageant culture depicted in shows like Toddlers and Tiaras?

Conservatives don’t want children exposed to comic drag queens, but they're just fine with turning children *into* exposed, sexual drag queens. pic.twitter.com/2PLctayLSy — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) June 6, 2022

Let’s be honest — we’re all thinking it.

i would feel safer leaving my child with a drag queen than any member of the clergy — matt (@mattxiv) June 8, 2022

And if church is what you’re seeking, look no further than a drag brunch.

Have you ever been to drag brunch? They have bread and wine, loving community, and men in fabulous dresses. Sounds a little like church to me! https://t.co/9y7fJxQITP — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 9, 2022

Some cause for hope: More people Googled the January 6 committee hearings than looked up Britney Spears.

Really didn't expect this. And kind of wild as it was literally her wedding day. https://t.co/wVigsDeBuc — Colin Jones (@colinjones) June 10, 2022

If this data spike includes the far right, they sure aren’t talking about it.

For those asking how the extremist forums/chats are looking 12 hours after the 1/6 hearings. Users are aware the hearings broke through to "normies," but they're not worried about it. Far-right extremist spaces have moved onto full-time anti-trans panic. It has consumed them. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 10, 2022

Kink belongs at Pride, if for no other reason than to balance out the cargo shorts and polo shirts.

Trying to sanitize pride makes no sense! What do you think I'm proud of? The growing contingent of queers in cargo shorts? — galя mukomolova (@Galactic_Rabbit) June 10, 2022

Speaking of kink…apparently Grindr has a thing for Lil Nas X and KFC?

your employee just slapped me, called me a bottom, and refused to give me my change @kfc pic.twitter.com/uFLDdoRsTa — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 9, 2022

i know i would — Grindr (@Grindr) June 9, 2022

Sometimes, the jokes just write themselves.

This website is free somehow pic.twitter.com/FTEcg4Jpkb — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) June 10, 2022

With friends like these…