This week on LGBTQ Twitter: The most authentic Pride Month merch

It’s Pride Month, which means it’s time for corporations to remind us that they want our money.

And influencers team up with corporations in an effort to lend legitimacy.

as a gay teenager, i never felt like i had the proper tools to succeed. that’s why, for this pride month, i’ve partnered with home depot, — kcl (@kycarrerolopez) May 31, 2022

To be fair, Home Depot carries some of the most authentic Pride merch.

I know we all hate rainbow capitalism, but it's neat to see so many hardware stores setting out these fun displays of Pride merch! pic.twitter.com/RWnO9PgyVr — Jessica, Giant Chaos Wife 🏳️‍⚧️ (@pairofclaws) May 31, 2022

But we know the real deal when we see it. Case in point: Bisexual icon Wonder Woman. Lynda Carter not only defended her character’s bisexuality, she also showed off her “fight your homophobic relatives” pose.

Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here's one I call the "ready to fight your homophobic relatives" pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha! 😘 pic.twitter.com/5voHHdZViA — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

And while the corporations rainbow it up, some of us have mastered the art of telling the world we’re gay without saying “I’m gay.”

Three of my group chats have ‘dad’ or ‘daddy’ in the name and none of the people in any of the chats has a child. #Pride — Reggie Aqui He/Him (@reggieaqui) June 3, 2022

Of course, there’s a difference between subtle innuendo and outright denial. Fortunately, George Takei is here to encourage reticent gays like Christian Walker.

Coming out can be a process, especially when your father is Herschel Walker it seems. But you know what? It gets better. When you’re ready for us to call you gay, Christian, let us know. P.S. My identity isn’t my sexuality either. And I don’t go to gay bars. Don’t call me Tiny. https://t.co/X47pbiPJiI — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 2, 2022

Cause let’s be real, the louder you say you’re NOT GAY, the more likely that you actually are.

i’m screaming because this is something i would actually say https://t.co/NStQYBziTb — MONTERO (@LilNasX) June 2, 2022

Stay gay.