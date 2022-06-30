News

UK bank tells customers upset over pronouns on staff badges to take their money elsewhere

In response to complaints on Twitter, Halifax Bank said customers were welcome to close their accounts.
This week, British bank Halifax announced that its employees will now have the option to list their pronouns alongside their names on their nametags. “Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing,” an announcement on the bank’s official Twitter account read.

The post was inundated with messages from customers who objected to the new policy. In response, the bank suggested they take their business elsewhere.

“We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity,” a spokesperson for Halifax told Business Insider. “We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

The @HalifaxBank account replied to several customer comments, explaining the goal of the new policy. “Giving our colleagues the option to add their pronouns on their badge, helps to create an inclusive environment for our customers and colleagues.”

Another company response suggested that if customers disagreed with the bank’s policy on inclusion, they are free to close their accounts. “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right,” one tweet reads. “If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

Other commenters attempted to explain why knowing a bank employee’s pronouns is important.

 

