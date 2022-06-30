UK bank tells customers upset over pronouns on staff badges to take their money elsewhere

This week, British bank Halifax announced that its employees will now have the option to list their pronouns alongside their names on their nametags. “Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing,” an announcement on the bank’s official Twitter account read.

The post was inundated with messages from customers who objected to the new policy. In response, the bank suggested they take their business elsewhere.

For a moment there, I was hoping this was a joke photo on a parody account, then I saw the verified tick 🤔 now I'm thinking I should close my Halifax account and take my money elsewhere — Welsh (@Southwalesaudit) June 28, 2022

“We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity,” a spokesperson for Halifax told Business Insider. “We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.”

The @HalifaxBank account replied to several customer comments, explaining the goal of the new policy. “Giving our colleagues the option to add their pronouns on their badge, helps to create an inclusive environment for our customers and colleagues.”

Hi, I'm Lee. At Halifax, we strive for inclusion and equality. Giving our colleagues the option to add their pronouns on their badge, helps to create an inclusive environment for our customers and colleagues. — Halifax (@HalifaxBank) June 28, 2022

Another company response suggested that if customers disagreed with the bank’s policy on inclusion, they are free to close their accounts. “We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right,” one tweet reads. “If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.”

Totally support the Halifax stance. If someone doesn’t want to be inclusive – let them bank at the side of the road with pebbles and chicken eggs. If it’s not hurting you , why get so het up over something that makes others more comfortable in their own skin? — alittlewelshguy (@KoolphotosK) June 30, 2022

You might just need a bank. But their employees may need something too. Isn't that a good thing? That employees are given recognition and feel listened to? Wldnt we all really appreciate that in a job? — Lemon Tree 🇳🇿🥝🍋🇪🇺 (@sliceandserve) June 29, 2022

I like it. I'm going to look into switching to Halifax. Maybe you don't speak for all. — Jim (@saintjimjim) June 29, 2022

If you don’t agree with their values you’re free to bank elsewhere. It’s literal free market capitalism. — Tom💐🇺🇦 (@TomHulme79) June 29, 2022

Other commenters attempted to explain why knowing a bank employee’s pronouns is important.

They're a marker of who you are, how would you feel if your boss always referred to you as she, your work as hers? It would be alienating, it would say you didn't belong or matter. It's a very little thing that for most it's just what they've always done, for some it means a lot — David – Glitter Squirrel – La! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈 (@obliquewords) June 29, 2022